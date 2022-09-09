Russell Wilson harbors no ill will towards the Seahawks, the franchise he helped guide to their first Super Bowl win at the end of the 2013 season. Wilson, the Denver Broncos' new starting quarterback, is revved up to face his former team in front of his old fans when Denver travels to Seattle for "Monday Night Football".

While Wilson has moved on, he hasn't been shy recently about how things unfolded during the end of his decade-long run in Seattle. He recently confirmed in an ESPN story that Seattle tried to deal him prior to this offseason's blockbuster trade with with the Broncos. While attending Super Bowl LV, Wilson had reportedly received word that Seattle had other conversations about trading him in addition to their 2018 call to the Browns to gauge their interest in a possible trade.

"Definitely they tried to, a couple of times, tried to see what was out there," Wilson said Thursday, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "It's part of the business, being a professional and everything else. ... I believe in my talents, of who I am, I feel I'm one of the best in the world."

The Wilson-Seattle divorce was, in the words of Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, "inevitable and was many years in the making." Philosophical differences between Wilson and the front office, as well as other reported interests from the Seahawks' front office, ultimately contributed to both sides parting ways this offseason.

Among the reported issues between Wilson and the Seahawks was Wilson's frustration with Seattle's change in offensive philosophy in 2019. An early-season MVP favorite, Wilson ultimately lost the award to Lamar Jackson after the Seahawks shifted to a more run-heavy approach late in the season.

There was also Seahawks general manager John Schneider's presence at Patrick Mahomes' Pro Day in 2017. Wilson's camp was reportedly less than pleased with Schneider's perceived interest in a player who went on to become league and Super Bowl MVP. Despite the issues, the two sides agreed to a contract extension in 2019. But two years after that extension was signed, it was clear there will still unresolved issues between Wilson and the Seahawks' brass that ultimately led to their breakup.

While he wishes things would have worked out in Seattle, Wilson is looking forward to his new opportunity in Denver. Like Peyton Manning a decade before him, Wilson is hoping to enhance his legacy in Denver while getting back to playing at an MVP level.

"I think every year you have to prove that [you're one of the best]," Wilson said. "You want your career to be a reflection of being one of the best in the world, so I think the first 10 years has been a positive reflection, but there's more to do, a lot more to do.''