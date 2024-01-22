Jason Kelce may or may not be done playing football. But the longtime Eagles center isn't done with the NFL, crashing a Bills fan tailgate ahead of Buffalo's divisional round playoff game against the Chiefs, then joining pop star Taylor Swift in a Highmark Stadium suite to watch his brother, Travis, and support Kansas City.

The 36-year-old Kelce, who recently closed his 13th season and is publicly undecided on his NFL future, was first spotted Sunday in the parking lots outside the Bills' stadium. With some encouragement from Buffalo faithful, the perennial Pro Bowler took a shot from a bowling ball and exchanged high-fives with the game-day crowd, reaffirming himself as a "man of the people."

Later, ahead of the Bills' kickoff against the Chiefs, Kelce could be seen in a suite alongside Swift and others supporting Travis, the Pro Bowl tight end. Swift, whose relationship with the younger Kelce has made NFL headlines all season, has become a regular at Chiefs games, often alongside the Kelces' mother, Donna. Sunday marked the first time she and Jason Kelce teamed up to cheer on the family.

Should the younger Kelce help the Chiefs advance, K.C. will make its fourth Super Bowl appearance in six years.