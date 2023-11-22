The NFL is once again honoring a Pro Football Hall of Famer on one of his favorite days of the year. All teams playing on Thursday will wear a special patch to honor the second annual John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions revealed their special Madden patch, and it features a black and gold silhouette of the icon just above the heart on the front of the jersey. It serves as a nice tribute to Madden, who brought so much joy to so many fans on Thanksgiving during his time as a television analyst.

The league itself will also be honoring Madden with a special coin for the coin toss prior to each game. One side of the coin will feature Madden's face, and the other side will feature a six-legged turducken, in honor of Madden's favorite Thanksgiving dish.

In a press release sent out by the league, it highlighted Madden's love for Thanksgiving football with one of his own quotes.

"There's no place that I would rather be today on Thanksgiving than right here, right now, at a football game," Madden said.

Madden made a massive impact on the game of football in coaching, where he led the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl XI victory, and in the broadcast booth. Madden always brought terrific insight and enthusiasm to every game he called, but especially the ones on Thanksgiving.

Madden died in December 2021, and the NFL has honored his legacy every Thanksgiving since then.