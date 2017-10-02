LOOK: Odell Beckham shares gruesome photo of moment he dislocated his finger

For all of the "distractions" that Odell Beckham is responsible for, he's the Giants' most important player, one of the best receivers in the NFL and one tough person. On Monday, a day after Beckham played through a dislocated finger against the Buccaneers, he shared a photo of what appears to be the injury.

It's not pretty:

I give this game everything I got. Ain't no way around it.. A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

According to ESPN, the injury occurred in the second quarter. Beckham left the field to get treatment and was back on the field for the Giants' next offensive series

"Yeah. Just popped out. It's not the first time," Beckham said, per ESPN. "It's not a comfortable feeling. You run off, and your finger is out of place."

And he doesn't anticipate the finger limiting him in the games to come.

"Like I said, it will be all right," he said.

Despite Beckham's efforts -- seven catches and 90 cards -- the Giants fell to the Buccaneers on a walk-off field goal. And so, the Giants are 0-4 without any hope in sight. They can't protect Eli Manning, who appears to be on the downslope of his career. The defense has taken a step back since last season. And the biggest storylines involving the team revolve around Beckham and his "distractions." In Week 3, Beckham celebrated a touchdown by pretending to pee like a dog, which led to an easily avoidable 15-yard penalty and a private sit-down with the team's "very unhappy" owner.

Don't let that "distraction" distract you from the fact that Beckham has been the most productive member of the Giants' anemic offense and has gutted out a couple of injuries in the process.