LOOK: Raiders' Donald Penn confronts angry fan after loss to Ravens

The Raiders fan may have been hoping for an altercation so he could sue the lineman

Stop me if you're shocked, but it appears that some Raiders fans were not particularly thrilled with their team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens at home on Sunday. Oakland fans were frustrated and those frustrations almost led to an ugly incident outside the player's lot after the game.

A video uploaded Sunday night shows Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn confronting a fan who, according to Penn, allegedly threw a bottle at his car as he was pulling away from the stadium.

As the video starts, the fan can be seen yelling and gesturing towards Penn's vehicle, with a number of fans referencing the $21 million contract the lineman signed recently. 

screen-shot-2017-10-09-at-9-59-16-am.png
Twitter

Once Penn steps out of the vehicle to confront the fan(s), the chief instigator removes his hat and gives it to one of his buddies -- a move generally recognized as a tough guy's way of saying "I'm ready to fight." 

screen-shot-2017-10-09-at-9-59-46-am.png
Twitter

As Penn approached the group of fans, security guards attempted to step in prevent any sort of physical altercation, though they would have been seriously overmatched had things escalated. Fortunately, there was just a bit of yelling back and forth between the two sides. 

screen-shot-2017-10-09-at-10-28-22-am.png
Twitter

Penn was clearly aggravated but managed to keep his head and headed back to his car after a short confrontation. He asked security to remove the fans from the area. After the video surfaced online, Penn addressed the incident and said he never should have gotten out of the car. He claimed that the man in the video was trying to provoke him for the purpose of suing him.

That's a claim that seems to have a little bit of substance, as Penn's wife also tweeted out a screenshot of a DM conversation in which said fan appeared to be plotting to get Penn to punch him so that he could file a lawsuit.

Luckily, no faces were punched and, presumably, no lawsuits were filed.

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories