Blocking has been a hot-button topic in Pittsburgh. Jaylen Warren, who said he would have blocked for George Pickens had the roles been reversed last week, put his money where his mouth is during the first half of Saturday's game against the Bengals.

While it wasn't for Pickens, Warren provided a crushing block that set up Calvin Austin III's touchdown run that increased the Steelers' lead to 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Speaking of Pickens, Pittsburgh's second-year wideout had a monster first half himself with 129 receiving yards that included his 86-yard touchdown catch.

Also in his second season, Warren has had a highly-successful season for the Steelers. The team's most productive offensive player this season, Warren entered Saturday's game with 952 all-purpose yards and a team-high 5.5 yards-per-carry average.