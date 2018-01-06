LOOK: Titans' Eric Decker gets roasted on Twitter after dropping easiest pass ever
Even you probably could have made this catch
We haven't even made it through the first half of the first game of the NFL postseason, but we already might have a winner for the worst drop of this year's playoffs.
As a matter of fact, judging by the response on Twitter, the drop by Eric Decker might actually go down as the worst drop in any playoff season ever.
After only recording one first down in the entire first quarter, the Titans had a chance to pick up another first down early in the second quarter when they were faced with a third-and-4 from the 50-yard line. The struggling Titans offense really needed a big play and it looked like they were going to get it when Marcus Mariota found Decker wide open about 15 yards downfield.
At that point, Mariota threw a pass that hit Decker right in the numbers and somehow, Decker was unable to come down with it.
As far as drops go, it really doesn't get much worse than that. If Decker had caught the ball, it would've given the Titans a first down at Kansas City's 35-yard line in a game that Tennessee was trailing 14-0.
After the drop, everyone on Twitter decided to roast Decker because that's what everyone on Twitter does in situations like that.
It's been a rough first half for Decker. With two minutes to play in the second quarter, he still hadn't caught a pass and had only been targeted twice, including that drop.
To keep tabs on the Titans-Chiefs wild card showdown, you can click here and follow along in our live blog or click here and check out our CBSSports.com GameTracker.
