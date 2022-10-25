Earlier this month, the Tennessee Titans struck a deal with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new domed stadium. The Titans originally planned on renovating their current home, Nissan Stadium, but the cost to do so reportedly skyrocketed, and the franchise shifted its focus to building a new home altogether.

Tuesday, the Titans shared renderings of what their new stadium could look like. Per the team's official website, the stadium would encompass 1.7 million square feet with a capacity of approximately 60,000. The new stadium designs were created by MANICA, which is a Kansas City-based architecture firm that has worked on projects such as the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. Hastings, a Nashville-based firm, also participated in the design.

Check out what MANICA and Hastings created, here:

"We envision a potential new stadium that makes our community proud and enhances the reputation of our great city and state," said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill. "We're focused on designing a stadium capable of hosting a prestigious international event on a Sunday and a steady flow of impactful community programming later that same week. This is a building that would serve Nashville and Tennessee for generations."

Some of the key features this stadium design possesses are exterior terraces and porches with panoramic views of Nashville that will serve as social space during event days and a circular-shaped, high-tech ETFE translucent roof.

Apart from hosting Titans games, this new stadium would host some Tennessee State football games, what the Titans call "community activities" and of course, hopefully some of the biggest sporting events in the country. Events such as the Super Bowl, Final Four or College Football Playoff. There's many details still to be worked out, such as when construction will begin or when it will be finished, but this was a major step in the process.