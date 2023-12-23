Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Buffalo 8-6, Los Angeles 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: Peacock

Peacock

What to Know

The Chargers will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Buffalo Bills at 8:00 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up five turnovers on Thursday.

Los Angeles gave up the first points and the most points. There's no need to mince words: the Chargers lost to the Raiders, and the Chargers lost bad. The score wound up at 63-21. Los Angeles was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-0.

Despite the defeat, the Chargers had strong showings from Easton Stick, who threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns while completing 71.9% of his passes, and Joshua Palmer, who picked up 113 receiving yards and a touchdown. Palmer's biggest highlight was a 79-yard reception that he brought in for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Buffalo can now show off five landslide victories after their most recent contest on Sunday. They put the hurt on the Cowboys with a sharp 31-10 win. The oddsmakers were on Buffalo's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was James Cook, who rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown while picking up 7.2 yards per carry, and also picked up 42 receiving yards. He also notched 25 carries for the first time this season. The team also got some help courtesy of Josh Allen, who rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles has been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for Buffalo, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-6.

Odds

Buffalo is a big 11-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Los Angeles has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Buffalo.