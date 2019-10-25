Man who allegedly stole Tom Brady game-worn jersey intercepted by police while wearing it in parking lot
The jersey is reportedly worth $10,000
A man is accused of stealing multiple items from the Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, but he didn't really get too far from the scene of the alleged crimes. On Thursday, 33-year-old Zanini Cineus from Providence, Rhode Island was spotted on the security cameras taking items from the hall, according to the Attleboro Sun Chronicle
He was found just yards from the location, in the stadium parking lot, wearing a game-worn jersey from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The jersey was from a display in a simulated locker room at the Hall.
The jersey holds quite a bit of value, and is reportedly worth $10,000. The man allegedly got the jersey out of the hall by wearing it under his jacket.
Foxboro police Officer Joseph Godino and Sgt. David Foscaldo arrested Cineus and charged him with larceny. According to CBS Boston, at his arraignment in Wrentham District Court Cineus pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Police say Cineus admitted to stealing the jersey when they found him in the parking lot, and according to the Sun Chronicle he admitted it to one of their reporters after he was released at the courthouse.
This is not the first time Brady's game-worn jerseys have been in the news. After Super Bowl LI, two Brady jerseys were stolen from the locker room. Those jerseys were eventually tracked down thanks to the help of a teenager who collects sports memorabilia.
