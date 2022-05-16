Marcus Peters is entering the final year of his contract with the Baltimore Ravens, primed to cash in with the expensive contracts being handed out to cornerbacks. Peters made it clear where he wants to be -- Baltimore.

"I'm going to just say this. I wouldn't want to go anywhere else. I feel comfortable being here," Peters said, via The Athletic. "If some things get worked out, then they get worked out. But as of right now, I'm in the last year of my deal. I'm here to get my leg better and just play ball at the highest level I can play ball at. The rest of the shit will take care of itself."

Peters missed the entire 2021 season due to a torn ACL, but is expected to be back for the 2022 campaign. His 2020 season didn't end up in a Pro Bowl selection, yet Peters finished with 52 tackles, nine passes defended, and four interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks targeting Peters as the primary defender had just a 62.1 passer rating, as Peters allowed five touchdowns and 57% of passes to be completed. Peters was the only NFL defender in 2020 to have at least four interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Peters has 31 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries in his career, the only player in NFL history to reach those marks in his first six seasons. His seven defensive touchdowns since entering the league (2015) are the most among active players and his 31 interceptions in that span are the most in the NFL. Peters' 814 interception return yards since 2015 are also the most in the NFL, 435 more than Deion Jones. His 39 takeaways are also the most in the league since 2015, as Peters was selected to two All-Pro spots as well as two Second-Team All-Pro honors.

With a cap hit of $15.5 million in 2022, another big season could land Peters a raise over the next several months. Peters is a top-12 paid cornerback in the league in terms of average annual salary ($14 million) and is only 29 years old. The first order of business is 100% recovery from his ACL surgery.

"I'm in the right place, going in the right direction with my leg," Peters said. "I'm making good progress. I'm feeling good."