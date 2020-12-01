Athletes are superstitious people. Many players have obscure rituals that they partake in prior to taking the field in various sports. During a recent segment on "Peyton's Places," former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch revealed the superstition he used to take part in: taking a shot of Hennessy before taking the field in an effort to calm his nerves.

"My superstition was that I needed to have maybe a shot, a shot and half before every game," Lynch said during the segment.

When Manning asked him to clarify what the shot was, Lynched replied, "Hennessy... what you mean 'of?'

Peyton followed up by asking if there was a bar of sorts in the Seahawks locker room during Lynch's playing days. Lynch hilariously responded by saying, "The bar's in my backpack."

Lynch has always been quite the personality both on and off the field, which is what makes this exchange great. If Lynch did take a shot or two before every game, it rarely showed. He helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2014 and tallied 10,413 rushing yards and 85 touchdowns during his career.

The former Pro Bowl running back retired after one game with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 following 12 seasons in the league. The Seahawks had lost three of their running backs to injury, so Seattle enlisted the services of Lynch. The veteran back also spent time with the Oakland Raiders and Buffalo Bills during his NFL career.