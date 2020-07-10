Watch Now: NFL Win Totals: Miami Dolphins O/U 6.0 ( 2:53 )

Matt Breida is starting anew in 2020 after his three-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers came to a close this offseason when the club traded him to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-rounder. This latest landing spot is poised to give Breida more of an opportunity to blossom in the league, but his future in Miami beyond this season is still a bit murky.

The 25-year-old, who has recently moved to South Florida, and the Dolphins have yet to have discussions of a contract extension, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Breida is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $3.3 million, but the back would undoubtedly like to see some long-term security as well. Jackson notes that, because of the uncertainty surrounding the 2021 salary cap due to league revenues likely taking some sort of hit due to the coronavirus, the club has held off on handing extensions to some of their top unrestricted free agents next offseason, including Breida.

That does seem to be good business on the part of the Dolphins, not wanting to potentially hamstring themselves as they don't know what is beyond this season. Still, Breida does seem to be a back worth investing in at some point. He's young, has shown ability as both a runner and pass-catcher out of the backfield, and doesn't have a lot of tread on his tires. Breida has only logged 448 touches over the last three seasons. For reference, Breida's newest teammate and fellow Dolphins running back Jordan Howard, who is also 25 years old, has 979 touches over the last four years.

Miami did ink Howard to a two-year deal this offseason so he is locked in beyond this season, but the club could rather easily get out from under that contract after 2020 and could clear $5 million off the cap if they cut him next offseason. With that in mind, Howard doesn't appear to be a lock for the Dolphins backfield outside of 2020, which does leave the door open for Breida to expand his role even more.

In 13 games played (five starts) during the regular season in 2019, Breida was able to rush for 623 yards on 5.1 yards per carry and caught 19 of his 22 targets for 120 yards. He was also able to find the end zone twice.