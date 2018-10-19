Miami vs. Detroit: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Miami Dolphins (home) vs. Detroit Lions (away)

Current records: Miami 4-2; Detroit 2-3

What to Know

Detroit have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will challenge Miami on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Detroit going off at just a 3-point favorite.

Detroit had a rough outing against Dallas three weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Detroit were able to grind out a solid victory over Green Bay two weeks ago, winning 31-23. Matthew Stafford, who passed for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns, was a major factor in Detroit's success. If you haven't heard Stafford's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past five games.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Miami ultimately got the result it was hoping for last Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Chicago, sneaking past 31-28.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 2-3 and Miami to 4-2. Miami's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Detroit defensive front that amassed four sacks against Green Bay, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Lions are a solid 3 point favorite against the Dolphins.

This season, Miami are 4-2-0 against the spread. As for Detroit, they are 3-1-1 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.