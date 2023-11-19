Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL who entered Week 11 with 53 quarterback pressures -- the second-most in the NFL --, had an unprecedented performance in Dallas' 49-17 domination of the New York Giants in Week 10: he failed to register a sack or a tackle in a game for the first time in 2023. Parsons also did something unprecedented in the Cowboys' Week 11 contest at the Carolina Panthers: his two-and-a-half sacks gave him 10 in 2023, making him the first player in team history with double-digit sacks in each of his first three seasons. Parsons ended Carolina's first two drives with third-down sacks, and his half-sack with 12:52 remaining in the fourth quarter with Dallas on top 30-10 in 33-10 Week 11 road win put him in the history books.

The 24-year-old earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro nods in each of his first two seasons in 2021 and 2022 after recording at least 13 sacks in each season. The 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft also joins a list that includes Hall of Famers Reggie White and Derrick Thomas as the seventh player in the NFL since sacks were tracked as an official statistic (since 1982) with 10 or more sacks in their first three seasons played. Parsons' career-high third sack makes him the first Cowboy with three in a game since teammate and Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had three against the New York Giants in a 23-16 "Monday Night Football" win during Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Players with 10+ sacks in each of first three seasons played

Since sacks have been tracked (Since 1982)

Seasons Player 2021-2023 DAL Micah Parsons 2005-2007 SD Shawne Merriman 2002-2004 IND Dwight Freeney 1999-2001 TEN Jevon Kearse 1991-1993 LARAI Anthony Smith 1989-1991 KC Derrick Thomas* 1985-1987 Reggie White*

* Pro Football Hall of Famer

Given the Cowboys have seven games left this season, Parsons could potentially threaten the team's single season record of 20.0, a distinction shared by Dallas legend Harvey Martin (1977) and DeMarcus Ware (2008).