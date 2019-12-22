Michael Thomas passes Marvin Harrison for most single-season receptions in NFL history

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas set the NFL record for most catches in a season with his 144th catch of the season on Sunday, breaking the previous mark set by Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison (143). Thomas did it in the fourth quarter against the Titans on his 11th catch of the day, finishing the game with 12 catches for 136 yards.

For Thomas, it was the ninth game this season he's had 10 catches or more.

Thomas scored a one-yard touchdown from Drew Brees on his next target after breaking Harrison's record. The touchdown was Thomas's ninth of the season. He finished the game with 145 catches for 1,688 yards, giving him the opportunity to become the first receiver to eclipse 150 catches in a season next week.

That’s the record-breaker. Michael Thomas makes his 144th reception, a new single-season record!



Congrats, @Cantguardmike! 👏👏👏 #Saints



📺: FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/csMF3GLW6Z pic.twitter.com/2nWICAgpLa — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2019

Thomas entered Sunday with 133 catches on the season, the fourth-most in a season in NFL history. He was behind Harrison (143), Antonio Brown (136) and Julio Jones (136). Harrison set the mark in 2002 when he finished with 1,722 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Thomas has 268 receptions over the last two seasons, which is the most in a two-season span in league history. He has broken Brown's NFL record for receptions in a two-season span (265 in 2014 and 2015). He also passed Randy Moss (5,396) for the most receiving yards through a player's first four seasons in NFL history.