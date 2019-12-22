Michael Thomas passes Marvin Harrison for most single-season receptions in NFL history
Thomas has 145 catches on the season, breaking the 17-year old record previously held by Harrison
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas set the NFL record for most catches in a season with his 144th catch of the season on Sunday, breaking the previous mark set by Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison (143). Thomas did it in the fourth quarter against the Titans on his 11th catch of the day, finishing the game with 12 catches for 136 yards.
For Thomas, it was the ninth game this season he's had 10 catches or more.
Thomas scored a one-yard touchdown from Drew Brees on his next target after breaking Harrison's record. The touchdown was Thomas's ninth of the season. He finished the game with 145 catches for 1,688 yards, giving him the opportunity to become the first receiver to eclipse 150 catches in a season next week.
Thomas entered Sunday with 133 catches on the season, the fourth-most in a season in NFL history. He was behind Harrison (143), Antonio Brown (136) and Julio Jones (136). Harrison set the mark in 2002 when he finished with 1,722 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Thomas has 268 receptions over the last two seasons, which is the most in a two-season span in league history. He has broken Brown's NFL record for receptions in a two-season span (265 in 2014 and 2015). He also passed Randy Moss (5,396) for the most receiving yards through a player's first four seasons in NFL history.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Zach Ertz suffers rib injury vs. Cowboys
This would be a huge loss for an ailing Eagles receiving unit
-
Bengals lock up No. 1 pick at 2020 draft
Joe Burrow time in Cincy? The Heisman winner could soon be headed to the Bengals
-
Brinson: Week 16 NFL Playoff Scenarios
Breaking down every single playoff scenario for every single NFL team remaining in the mix
-
Week 16 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 16 are right here
-
OBJ yells at Kitchens on the sideline
Frustrations boiled over on the sidelines during Cleveland's 31-15 loss to division rival Baltimore
-
Top NFL DFS picks for SNF, DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Saints at Titans: Final recap, takeaways
Drew Brees and Michael Thomas were on fire against Tennessee
-
Cardinals at Seahawks: Live updates, more
Follow along with all the action as the Seahawks look to hold serve as the No. 1 need in the...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game