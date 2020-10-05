The Green Bay Packers will try to start the season 4-0 when they host the winless Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football. The Packers (3-0) have started the season with wins over Minnesota, Detroit and New Orleans. They're looking for their first 4-0 start since 2015. That year, Green Bay began the season 6-0 and ended 10-6, finishing second in the NFC North. The Packers will face an 0-3 Atlanta team that has blown fourth quarter leads against Dallas and Chicago the last two weeks.

Packers vs. Falcons spread: Green Bay -7

Packers vs. Falcons over-under: 56.5 points

Packers vs. Falcons money line: Green Bay -340, Atlanta +280

GB: Aaron Rodgers ranks third in the NFL in passer rating (121.1)

ATL: Calvin Ridley is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (four)

Why the Packers can cover

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a stellar start to the season. Through three weeks, the veteran quarterback has completed 67.0 percent of his passes and thrown nine touchdowns against zero interceptions. His quarterback rating of 121.1 ranks third in the NFL.

In addition, the Falcons have been the worst fourth quarter team in the NFL so far this season. They have allowed 46 fourth quarter points this year while scoring just 23. The 23-point differential is the largest in the league.

Why the Falcons can cover

Calvin Ridley has arguably been the best receiver in the NFL this season. Through three games, the third-year wideout from Alabama is tied for the league lead in receiving touchdowns (four) and ranks second in receiving yards (349) and receptions for first downs (19). On Monday Night Football, he'll face a Packers defense that has allowed opponents to complete 72.3 percent of passes this season, the third worst in the league.

In addition, defensive back Kendall Sheffield is expected to return. The second-year cornerback started 11 games for the Falcons last season but has missed all three games this year because of a foot injury. His return would upgrade a defense that has allowed the second most passing yards (1,051) this season.

