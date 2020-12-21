The Pittsburgh Steelers will try to bounce back from two straight losses when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. After starting the season with 11 consecutive wins, the Steelers (11-2) have dropped back-to-back games to Washington and Buffalo. They lead the AFC North by two games over Cleveland and hold the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff bracket behind Kansas City. Meanwhile, the Bengals (2-10-1) have lost five straight games, the third-longest losing streak in the NFL.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 14.5-point favorite in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 40.5.

Bengals vs. Steelers spread: Pittsburgh -14.5

Bengals vs. Steelers Over-Under: 40.5 points

Bengals vs. Steelers money line: Pittsburgh -1100, Cincinnati +700

PIT: Defense led the league in sacks (45) entering the week

CIN: WR Tyler Boyd leads team in receptions (78) and receiving yards (840)

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh has a pass rush that can give Cincinnati trouble. The Steelers led the league with 45 sacks entering the week, 12 of those coming from T.J. Watt. The pass rush is one of the reasons Pittsburgh has the top pass defense in the NFL, allowing opposing quarterbacks an NFL-low passer rating of 74.2.

In addition, the Steelers have been winning the turnover battle all season. They lead the league in turnover margin (plus-11) and will face a Cincinnati team that is minus-10. Last week, the Bengals lost the turnover battle to Dallas, 3-0.

Why the Bengals can cover

Cincinnati faces a Steelers offense that has struggled running the ball the last two months. Over the team's last seven games, Pittsburgh has averaged just 54.3 rushing yards per game and a paltry 2.9 yards per carry. Those rank last in the NFL over that time span.

In addition, quarterback Brandon Allen is coming off one of his best career games. Filling in for the injured Joe Burrow, Allen completed 27-of-36 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown against Dallas. His 75.0 completion percentage was his best in six career games, while his 99.0 passer rating was the second-best of his career.

