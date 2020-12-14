Teams with playoff aspirations collide in a key Monday Night Football game when the Cleveland Browns host the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns (9-3) are vying for a wild card spot in the AFC playoff picture after an impressive win over Tennessee last Sunday and have won four consecutive games for the second time this season. Meanwhile, the Ravens (7-5), who had the best record in the AFC last year, have covered two straight.

Kickoff between Baltimore and Cleveland is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Browns vs. Ravens odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5.

A national sportswriter whose work appears in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He prefers to evaluate each game from the underdog's point of view and has used that philosophy to dominate the NFL, going 66-44 against the spread in 2019 and 63-46 in 2018 on his NFL picks.

Tierney entered the 2020 season with a 282-222 record at SportsLine (2016-19) on all NFL picks, returning $3,704 to $100 players. He also has had a sharp eye for the tendencies of the Ravens, posting a stunning 17-7 record in his last 24 against-the-spread picks involving Baltimore, including a win last Tuesday with the Ravens covering against Dallas.

Here are the latest NFL lines and trends for Ravens vs. Browns:

Browns vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Browns vs. Ravens over-under: 45.5

Browns vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -170, Cleveland +150

BAL: Offense leads NFL in rushing yards per game (169.0)

CLE: Offense ranks second in rushing yards per game (157.8)

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore has dominated the recent series against Cleveland. Under coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 21-4 in the series, with a dominant 38-6 win earlier this season. They have missed covering in just two of the last 12 visits to Cleveland.

In addition, the Browns may not be as strong as their 9-3 record suggests. They rank 16th in total offense (364.3 yards per game) and 19th in total defense (361.3 total yards allowed per game). Despite being six games over .500, Cleveland has been outscored this season by 15 points.

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is coming off one of the best performances of his career. The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield torched Tennessee for 334 passing yards and four touchdowns. He has not been picked off in his past 156 attempts, the longest active streak in the NFL.

In addition, Cleveland has the defense to slow Baltimore's potent running game. The Browns rank eighth in run defense (104.3 rushing yards per game allowed). Last week, they held Tennessee's previously red-hot Derrick Henry to just 60 yards on 15 carries.

How to make Browns vs. Ravens picks

