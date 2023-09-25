The only game on the Week 3 NFL schedule featuring a pair of 2-0 teams will take place on Monday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers collide at Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles have beaten the Patriots and Vikings to start the season, but so far have been far from the dominant Philadelphia team from last season that reached the Super Bowl. The Buccaneers have knocked off two NFC North teams, the Vikings and Bears, behind steady play from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Monday's game will be the first meeting between the teams since Tampa Bay's 31-15 win in the 2021 Wild Card round.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a five-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Eagles odds from the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before you make any Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks or NFL predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine's resident Buccaneers expert, Micah Roberts, has to say, considering his mastery of picks involving Tampa Bay.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an elaborate network of sources, Roberts has unmatched info in multiple sports. He's also uniquely dialed into the Buccaneers. He is 16-6-1 on his last 23 NFL picks in games involving Tampa Bay. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Roberts has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Buccaneers and just locked in his picks and Monday Night Football predictions. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Eagles:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Eagles -5

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 45 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Eagles -225, Bucs +185

PHI: Eagles rank second in the league in rushing offense (178.0 yards per game)

TB: Buccaneers were second in the NFL in turnovers forced (five) after two games

Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles live stream:

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia has been nearly unbeatable with Jalen Hurts at quarterback. In his fourth season with the Eagles, Hurts is 19-1 in his last 20 regular season games as a starter, a stretch that dates to Week 15 of the 2021 season. He is just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to go 19-1 over a 20-game stretch; the first five combined to win 16 Super Bowls.

In addition, Hurts and the Philadelphia offense may face a Tampa Bay defense without its most experienced cornerback on Monday Night Football. Carlton Davis, who's in his sixth season with the Buccaneers, did not play last week because of a toe injury, and status for Monday is still uncertain. If Davis cannot play, Tampa Bay will likely turn to second-year corner Zyon McCollum, who started last week.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Baker Mayfield has been solid to start the season. Signed in the offseason as a free agent to replace the retired Tom Brady, Mayfield ranks fifth in the league in passer rating (104.4) through two games. Last week, he completed 26-of-34 passes for 317 yards and a touchdown in a 27-17 win over the Bears.

Mayfield will face a Philadelphia pass defense that is coming off a poor performance. Last week against the Vikings, the Eagles allowed quarterback Kirk Cousins to complete 31-of-44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns without an interception. Cousins earned a passer rating of 125.6 in the process.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks

Roberts is leaning Under the point total, but he also has isolated a critical X-factor that has him going big on one side of the spread.

Which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard?