Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season concludes with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. After losing two in a row, the Eagles (10-3) have dropped to second in the NFC East behind the Cowboys (10-3). If the season ended today, Philadelphia would be the top wild card team in the NFC playoff bracket. Meanwhile, the Seahawks (6-7) sit in third place in the NFC West, but are still in the hunt for a wild card spot in the NFC. Both starting quarterbacks are listed as questionable, with Jalen Hurts dealing with an illness and Geno Smith battling a groin injury.



Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Seahawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.

CBS Sports' managing editor, Silverstein has been picking college football and NFL since 2002. Since joining SportsLine, he's a strong 398-344-28 with his NFL spread picks, returning $1,830 to $100 players.

Silverstein is red-hot on Eagles picks, going 36-21-3 and returning $1,284 to $100 bettors in his last 60 picks in games involving Philadelphia.

Now, Silverstein has locked in on Eagles vs. Seahawks from every angle and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Seahawks spread: Philadelphia -3

Eagles vs. Seahawks over/under: 45 points

Eagles vs. Seahawks money line: Philadelphia -174, Seattle +145

PHI: WR A.J. Brown ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,258)

SEA: LB Bobby Wagner is fifth in the NFL in tackles (132)

Why the Eagles can cover

A.J. Brown has been one of the best receivers in the league this season. The fifth-year wideout from Ole Miss has 1,258 receiving yards, which ranks second in the NFL, behind only Tyreek Hill. Brown is on pace for 1,645 receiving yards, which would be a franchise single-season record.

Brown and the rest of the Philadelphia offense will face a Seattle defense that has struggled recently. In November and December, the Seahawks have allowed 30.0 points per game, the second most of any team in the NFL over that time. By contrast, Seattle allowed 12.5 points per game in October, the best of any team. See which team to back here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is having one of the best seasons of his career. The six-time first-team All-Pro leads Seattle and ranks fifth in the league with 132 total tackles. The 33-year-old Wagner is on pace to reach 150 tackles for the fourth time in his career.

In addition, Seattle has dominated the head-to-head series against Philadelphia recently. The Seahawks have won the last seven meetings including the postseason and lead the all-time series, 12-7. The Eagles have failed to score 20 points in each of the last seven meetings. See which team to pick here.

How to make Eagles vs. Seahawks picks

Silverstein has analyzed Seahawks vs. Eagles and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the point total, he has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

Who wins Seahawks vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?