New England vs. Green Bay: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
New England Patriots (home) vs. Green Bay Packers (away)
Current records: New England 6-2; Green Bay 3-3-1
What to Know
Green Bay will square off against New England at 9:20 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Green Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was a hard-fought matchup, but Green Bay had to settle for a 29-27 loss against the Rams last week. Green Bay's defeat came about despite a quality game from Aaron Rodgers, who passed for 286 yards and 1 touchdown. Aaron Rodgers has made a name for himself in their last seven games, proving himself to be a reliable offensive weapon.
Meanwhile, New England brought a four-game winning streak into their contest against Buffalo last Monday; they left with a five-game streak. New England enjoyed a cozy 25-6 win over Buffalo.
New England's victory lifted them to 6-2 while Green Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-3-1. Tom Brady will be someone to keep an eye on after he accumulated 324 passing yards last Monday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Green Bay's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Packers.
This season, New England is 4-2-2 against the spread. As for Green Bay, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
