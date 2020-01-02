New Hampshire becomes 14th state to legalize sports betting

Sports betting continues to be introduced all over the United States. Now fans can participate in sports betting in New Hampshire after Gov. Chris Sununu placed the first wager.

New Hampshire is the second New England state to legalize sports betting as they join Rhode Island. In addition, Massachusetts is in the process of trying to get sports betting approved.

Sununu opened the betting himself with an $82 wager on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl at a Manchester sports bar. The state of New Hampshire has agreed to a six-year contract with the sports betting company DraftKings, so that mobile sportsbooks can be utilized throughout the state.

"Sports betting is the right bet for New Hampshire," Sununu told the Associated Press in a statement. "The launch of sports betting will also benefit our education system — a win for our kids."

Sports betting is expected to bring New Hampshire around $7.5 million for education during the 2021 fiscal year and another $13.5 in 2023.

It's certainly not surprising to see the New Hampshire Lottery partnering with DraftKings, considering that DraftKings' headquarters is in Boston. It's also expected that DraftKings will open an office in the state of New Hampshire in the future.

DraftKings will operate up to 10 sportsbook locations in New Hampshire where fans can submit wagers.

Recently, Michigan also legalized sports betting and online gambling after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation last month. As it currently stands, 14 states have legalized sports betting and six more states have approved it but not yet legalized it.

