New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: New York 5-8, New Orleans 6-7

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

The Giants have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Giants in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

New York gave up the first points last Monday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Packers and snuck past 24-22.

The Giants got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tommy DeVito out in front who threw for 158 yards and a touchdown while completing 81% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

The Giants were down by one with only one minute and 33 seconds left when they drove 57 yards for the winning score. Randy Bullock did the honors with a 37-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, New Orleans had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They were the clear victor by a 28-6 margin over the Panthers.

Nobody from New Orleans had a standout game, but they got scores from Derek Carr, Jimmy Graham, and Chris Olave.

The Saints have used their receiving core heavily this season, as 62.2% of their passes have been to wide receivers this season. The team tried something a little different on Sunday though, as only 38.5% of the QB's passes went to receivers. Given they posted a dismal four yards per play the Saints probably won't be trying that again any time soon.

New York's win bumped their record up to 5-8. As for New Orleans, their victory bumped their record up to 6-7.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Saints are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be the Giants' 12th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-5-1 against the spread).

New Orleans is a solid 6-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 38 points.

Series History

New Orleans and New York both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.