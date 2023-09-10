Who's Playing

Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Tennessee 0-0, New Orleans 0-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

What to Know

The Tennessee Titans will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. ET on September 10th at Caesars Superdome.

Looking back to last season, New Orleans finished on the wrong side of .500 (7-10), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, the Titans sure didn't have their best season, finishing 7-10.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the match is expected to be close, with the Saints going off as just a 3 point favorite. They finished last season with a 7-10 record against the spread.

New Orleans ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 4-2 when favored last season. While their fans probably aren't happy about it, betting on the team to lose was the smart play last year, and bettors who put $100 on that outcome every game finished the season up $1,053.96. Sadly, the Titans will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-6 as such last year.

Odds

New Orleans is a 3-point favorite against Tennessee, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New Orleans.