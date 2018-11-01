New Orleans vs. L.A. Rams live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Saints vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
New Orleans Saints (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: New Orleans 6-1; L.A. Rams 8-0
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, New Orleans is heading back home. They will square off against the Rams at 5:25 p.m. on Sunday. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as New Orleans skips in on six wins and the Rams on eight.
Last week, New Orleans had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 30-20 win over Minnesota. Alvin Kamara, who rushed for 45 yards and 1 touchdown on 13 carries, was a major factor in New Orleans's success.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but the Rams sidestepped Green Bay for a 29-27 victory.
Their wins bumped New Orleans to 6-1 and the Rams to 8-0. The Rams offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a New Orleans defensive front that amassed four sacks against Minnesota, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 5:25 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Louisiana
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Saints are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Rams.
This season, New Orleans is 5-2-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 4-3-1 against the spread
Series History
New Orleans and L.A. Rams both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- 2017 - Los Angeles Rams 26 vs. New Orleans Saints 20
- 2016 - New Orleans Saints 49 vs. Los Angeles Rams 21
