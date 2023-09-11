Who's Playing

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Current Records: Buffalo 0-0, New York 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: ABC

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium.

A deciding factor in this game could be touchdowns, as these two teams couldn't have been more different last year. The Bills finished last season ranked fifth overall in touchdowns, with 53 on the season. The Jets, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 29th with 29.

Looking back to last season, Buffalo had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 13-3 record. On the other hand, the Jets sure didn't have their best season, finishing 7-10.

Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Bills going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. They finished last season with an 8-11 record against the spread.

Buffalo ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-3 when favored last season. Bills fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,464.91. Sadly, the Jets will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-7 as such last year.

Odds

Buffalo is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.