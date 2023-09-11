Who's Playing
Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets
Current Records: Buffalo 0-0, New York 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Buffalo Bills will head out on the road to face off against the New York Jets at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at MetLife Stadium.
A deciding factor in this game could be touchdowns, as these two teams couldn't have been more different last year. The Bills finished last season ranked fifth overall in touchdowns, with 53 on the season. The Jets, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 29th with 29.
Looking back to last season, Buffalo had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 13-3 record. On the other hand, the Jets sure didn't have their best season, finishing 7-10.
Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with the Bills going off as just a 2.5 point favorite. They finished last season with an 8-11 record against the spread.
Buffalo ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-3 when favored last season. Bills fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,464.91. Sadly, the Jets will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 5-7 as such last year.
Odds
Buffalo is a slight 2.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 46 points.
Series History
Buffalo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New York.
- Dec 11, 2022 - Buffalo 20 vs. New York 12
- Nov 06, 2022 - New York 20 vs. Buffalo 17
- Jan 09, 2022 - Buffalo 27 vs. New York 10
- Nov 14, 2021 - Buffalo 45 vs. New York 17
- Oct 25, 2020 - Buffalo 18 vs. New York 10
- Sep 13, 2020 - Buffalo 27 vs. New York 17
- Dec 29, 2019 - New York 13 vs. Buffalo 6
- Sep 08, 2019 - Buffalo 17 vs. New York 16
- Dec 09, 2018 - New York 27 vs. Buffalo 23
- Nov 11, 2018 - Buffalo 41 vs. New York 10