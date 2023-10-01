Who's Playing

Kansas City Chiefs @ New York Jets

Current Records: Kansas City 2-1, New York 1-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs will head out on the road to face off against the New York Jets at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Chiefs are looking to tack on another W to their 5-game streak on the road.

Last Sunday, the Chiefs humbled the Bears with a 41-10 smackdown. With that victory, Kansas City brought their scoring average up to 26 points per game.

Patrick Mahomes did his thing and threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns while completing 72.7% of his passes. Mahomes wound up with a passer rating of 127.3.

Meanwhile, the Jets were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 15-10 to the Patriots.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Jets had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 171 total yards. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as the Patriots gained 358.

Kansas City's victory bumped their season record to 2-1 while New York's loss dropped theirs to 1-2.

Looking ahead, the Chiefs are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their third straight as the favorites (a stretch that saw them go 2-1 against the spread).

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday' matchup: The Chiefs haven't faced much difficulty moving down the field this season, having averaged 390.3 total yards per game. It's a different story for the Jets, though, as they've been averaging only 225 per game. Given the Chiefs' sizeable advantage in that area, the Jets will need to limit their effectiveness. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NFL content.

Odds

Kansas City is a big 9.5-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

Series History

Kansas City has won 2 out of their last 3 games against New York.