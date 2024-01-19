A spot in the NFC Championship Game will be on the line when the Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions (13-5) advanced to the Divisional Round by virtue of a 24-23 victory over former Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams. The victory was the franchise's first playoff win in 32 years. Meanwhile the Buccaneers (10-8) reached the NFL's elite eight by knocking off the reigning NFC champion Eagles on Monday, 32-9. The win was Tampa Bay's sixth in its last seven games.

Lions vs. Buccaneers spread: Detroit -6.5

Lions vs. Buccaneers over/under: 49 points

Lions vs. Buccaneers money line: Detroit -293, Tampa Bay +235

DET: Lions ranked second in passing offense (258.9 yards per game)

TB: WR Mike Evans tied for first in receiving touchdowns (13)

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has one of the most explosive offenses in the league. Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions ranked second in the NFL during the regular season in passing offense (258.9 yards per game) and third in total offense (394.8 yards per game). They also ranked fifth in scoring offense (27.1 points per game).

In addition, Detroit enters the game knowing it already has beaten Tampa Bay handily this season. In Week 6 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the Lions got a season-high 353 passing yards as well as two passing touchdowns from Goff in a 20-6 Detroit victory. The Lions defense also intercepted Baker Mayfield once and limited the Buccaneers to 251 yards of total offense. See which team to back here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Tampa Bay defense has been playing lights-out for the better part of two months. Since Week 13, the Buccaneers have given up just 15.3 points per game, which ranks second in the NFL during that time, behind only the Raiders (15.0). Tampa Bay is 6-1 over that stretch.

In addition, Rachaad White has become a workhorse running back for the Buccaneers. The second-year back from Arizona State tied for second in the league in rushing attempts (272) during the regular season. In last week's Wild Card win over Philadelphia, White had 18 carries for 72 yards, averaging 4.0 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

