If you've been waiting to order a Marvin Harrison Jr. jersey, it's your lucky day. Harrison's jersey will be available for sale after the Arizona Cardinals' wideout signed his rookie contract on Thursday, according to NFL Media.

Harrison's jersey had previously not been available for purchase, as he did not sign a preliminary licensing agreement with the NFL Players Association. But with the signing of his rookie contract, Harrison is now part of the NFLPA's group licensing agreement, which means that his jersey can finally be sold, per the report. Harrison signing his rookie contract comes amid Fanatics reportedly suing the Cardinals WR for alleged breach of contract for his memorabilia agreement with the company.

Unconventional would be an appropriate word to sum up Harrison's NFL journey so far. In addition to opting out of Ohio State's bowl game, Harrison didn't participate in the Buckeyes' Pro Day or the NFL Combine. He also only visited with two NFL teams -- the Cardinals and Bears -- ahead of the draft.

Harrison's unorthodox route came with the consultation of his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., a Hall of Fame receiver who won a Super Bowl as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. As Harrison Sr. explained following the draft, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that his son was going to be a top-10 pick. Instead of wearing himself out with workouts and team visits, the younger Harrison decided to put himself in the best possible position to have success during his rookie season.

It appears, based on Harrison's comments shortly after being drafted, that that decision is already paying dividends.

"I love where my body is at right now," Harrison told ESPN. "I love where I'm at going into the season, going into minicamp [and] into training camp. I'm just super excited because I think (this) puts me in a great position to succeed come the regular season."