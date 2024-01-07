It's the final week of the 2023 NFL regular season and the final game for many players in the league. While some teams entered Week 18 in a good spot, already locking down a playoff spot, a number of teams still needed a win and/or help from others to punch their ticket into the playoffs.

Some players may be playing their final game on their current team ahead of free agency down the road. Some may even be playing their final football game ever, as many will step back and consider retirement this offseason.

With so much on the line and with the end of eras coming for many with their current franchise, this is a big week in the NFL. Players rose to the occasion and put on their best outfits to close off the regular season with a bang.

Here are some of the best fits from across the league.

Sunday is likely three-time Super Bowl champion Matthew Slater's final game in the league. The Patriots honored their longtime captain by wearing sweatshirts with his name before the game.

Slater did not wear one of the sweatshirts, and instead honored another GOAT.

If this is Derrick Henry's last game with the Tennessee Titans, he's going out in style with his patterned denim set, the statement glasses and chains.

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore is ready for winter weather.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's fits never disappoint.

Can someone let Jason Kelce know that flip flops are not the best shoe choice for the snow?