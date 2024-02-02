It's no secret Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a chemistry. But after a slow start to his rookie campaign, Kansas City's offense received a lift with the emergence of another pass-catcher in receiver Rashee Rice, who has made a major impact for NFL DFS players as well. Rice, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, failed to reach 60 yards in a game until Week 6, but averaged 86.3 yards per game over the final six regular-season contests and had 130 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's first game in the 2024 NFL playoffs.

Should NFL DFS players include Rice in Super Bowl 58 DFS picks when the Chiefs play the 49ers on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+? San Francisco's defensive strategy could be focused on containing Kelce, so could Rice hold value for NFL DFS lineups? Other than the pass-catching options in the NFL DFS player pool like Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Geroge Kittle, who are some under-the-radar options to include in forming an NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2024 Super Bowl is Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco ($12,000 on DraftKings and $12,500 on FanDuel). The 24-year-old is averaging 84.7 rushing yards per game this postseason on 4.0 yards per carry. For the second straight season, Pacheco is averaging more yards per game in the postseason than during the regular season, showing no fears about playing in the playoffs. He rushed for 76 yards on 5.1 yards per carry, including a 1-yard touchdown, in last year's Super Bowl.

The 49ers are allowing 5.6 yards per carry this postseason, the most of any of the 14 playoff teams during these last three weeks. The Lions running back tandem of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry last week after Aaron Jones rushed for 108 yards on 6.0 yards per carry against the 49ers the week before. McClure likes Pacheco, who has played at least 70% of the snaps in all three playoff games this season, to take advantage of a vulnerable San Francisco rushing defense.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey continues to prove himself as an elite Fantasy football option, finishing as the top-scoring running back overall and top-scoring non-quarterback on a points-per-game basis this season. He's been a top-five Fantasy football running back on a points-per-game basis for each of the last six seasons and had his second-most total yards (2,023) over his seven-year NFL career this season.

The Chiefs allowed 4.5 yards per carry during the regular season, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL. The 27-year-old averaged 4.8 yards per carry against Kansas City during the regular season last year and he averaged a career-high 5.4 yards per attempt this year. McCaffrey is both one of the best rushing and receiving running backs in the NFL and he's played at least 90% of the snaps in both playoff games this season. He has four touchdowns over two playoff games so far and McClure expects another huge performance to justify the price tag for the three-time Pro Bowler in Super Bowl 58. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58

