Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is set for Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams have plenty to offer for NFL DFS lineups. Patrick Mahomes will play in his fourth Super Bowl in five seasons, but the 49ers have elite playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle in the 2024 Super Bowl NFL DFS player pool who can score in bunches.

These two franchises met in the Super Bowl in 2020, with Kansas City winning, 31-20. Mahomes threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions and also rushed for a score in the victory. Should daily Fantasy football players rely on the experience of Chiefs players in the NFL DFS player pool when forming Super Bowl 58 NFL DFS lineups? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 58

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the 2024 Super Bowl is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old hauled in all 11 of his targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in a 17-10 win over the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. The 6-foot-5 tight end has at least 70 yards in all three postseason games this year with three total touchdowns and leads Kansas City in receptions (23), targets (27) and receiving yards (262) this postseason as Patrick Mahomes' unquestioned favorite option in the passing attack.

Kelce has scored at least one touchdown in 11 of his last 13 playoff games and has at least 70 receiving yards in 12 straight postseason games, including at least 95 yards in eight of those contests. He had six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City's Super Bowl 57 victory last season and is averaging 85.7 yards with two total touchdowns over three Super Bowl appearances, including a score in Kansas City's Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in 2020.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. The 27-year-old totaled 132 yards and two touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game. He was a touchdown machine throughout the regular season and had continued that into the playoffs with two scores in each of San Francisco's first two postseason games. McCaffrey, who was second among running backs with 14 rushing touchdowns while leading the NFL in total touchdowns (21), has found the end zone in seven straight contests.

McCaffrey also led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459) and total yards (2,023) this season. He averaged 126.5 total yards per game this year, the second-highest of his seven-year career. McCaffrey is a workhorse running back in the days when those are near impossible to find and he played 98% and 91% of San Francisco's snaps this postseason. McCaffrey had 24 touches in both playoff games and has 90.6% of the 49ers running back touches this postseason. McClure expects another huge workload for McCaffrey with a championship at stake. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 58

