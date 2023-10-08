A potential NFC Championship Game preview takes place on Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams are laden with top NFL DFS picks like Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb and George Kittle. However, players of that caliber often come with high price tags on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Therefore, balancing your NFL DFS lineups by rostering players who aren't as expensive could be a winning NFL DFS strategy.

Jake Ferguson could be one of those players as he's led the Cowboys in targets each of the last two weeks. Coming off a career-high of 77 receiving yards, he's an under-the-radar name to consider amongst a loaded NFL DFS player pool. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. 49ers, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. 49ers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. After 106 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards and four total touchdowns last week, McCaffrey leads all players in Fantasy points. He has 17 touchdowns over his last 13 games, scoring in every one of them, which is tied for the fifth-longest TD streak in NFL history.

That streak includes McCaffrey finding the endzone versus the Cowboys in last year's playoffs. Dallas has feasted off takeaways this year, but it is susceptible versus the run. The Cowboys allow 4.6 yards per carry, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Whether it's from McCaffrey rushing, his receiving, or his knack for finding the endzone, he's a must-start for SNF DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys running back Tony Pollard. Despite not finding the endzone since scoring twice in Week 1, Pollard has racked up the yardage over recent games. He's averaged 96.7 scrimmage yards over the last three weeks even after not playing in the fourth quarter of last week's blowout of New England.

The Niners are elite defensively, but that doesn't mean running backs can't still be productive against them. San Francisco has allowed three TDs to opposing running backs over the last three weeks, and Pollard's receiving skills will also come in handy. Just four running backs have more receptions than Pollard, and the 49ers have allowed the fourth-most receptions to opposing RBs in 2023. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 49ers vs. Cowboys

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday night. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. 49ers? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.