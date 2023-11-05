Whenever you have a top-tier quarterback paired with an elite receiver, forming an NFL DFS stack is often an effective NFL DFS strategy. Sunday Night Football in Week 9 presents two of those pairings as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have been lighting up defenses together since their college days, while Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have been the most prolific QB-WR duo since 2020. However, one shouldn't neglect those under-the-radar NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Bills.

Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas has touchdowns in back-to-back games entering Sunday Night Football. That gives him as many TDs as Joe Mixon or Tee Higgins this year, and Iosivas wouldn't set back your SNF DFS salary cap as much as those other two. Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Bengals on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bengals vs. Bills

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Bills QB Josh Allen. The 27-year-old may be on the best run of his career as he has seven straight games with multiple touchdowns and he's doing it with both his arm and his legs. Allen's 17 passing touchdowns are the third-most in the NFL, while his five rushing TDs are the eighth-most. Allen leads all quarterbacks in NFL DFS points on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Cincinnati was tough to throw on to begin the season but has softened through the air in recent weeks. The Bengals allowed just 196.2 passing yards per game through their first five but have given up 322 passing yards per game over their last two. There should also be avenues on the ground for Allen as just three teams have given up more rushing yards to QBs than the Bengals. All of the different ways Allen can rack up Fantasy points make him a player you can't keep out of SNF DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Allen with running back James Cook. He's averaged 82 scrimmage yards over his last three games with one total touchdown over that stretch. Cook has been a high-floor Fantasy option all year as he's produced at least 63 scrimmage yards in seven of eight games.

The Bengals have been gashed on the ground in 2023, giving up an average of 138.6 rushing yards per game. That's the fifth-most in the league, and the last four touchdowns that Cincy has allowed all came to opposing running backs. The Bengals have also given up an average of 141.8 scrimmage yards to running backs over their last four games, so you can see why McClure is high on Cook for Sunday Night Football. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bills vs. Bengals

