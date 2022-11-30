The Buffalo Bills will visit the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football after both teams played last Thursday on Thanksgiving. The two AFC East rivals are locked in tough battles within the division and AFC, so the stakes will be high for both teams and your NFL DFS lineups. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings in the head-to-head series, and quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three of his last four games against Bill Belichick. Who in the NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football can you rely on, and which players should you avoid as you set your NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Bills vs. Patriots and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Last week in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Patriots ditched their rushing attack and Stevenson finished with just 36 yards, but he still had a 5.14 yards per carry average. With six games left to play this season, Stevenson has already surpassed his rushing total from last year with 680 yards and four touchdowns.

In his only game played against Buffalo in the regular season, Stevenson ran the ball 24 times for 78 yards. In New England's 47-17 blowout playoff loss to Buffalo last year, he only finished with 27 yards on the ground, but he also made four receptions for 33 yards. Jamaal Williams was able to register 66 rushing yards with a touchdown and 27 yards through the air against Buffalo last week.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis. Playing in one of the most exciting offenses in the league, Davis has become the bonafide big-play threat across from Stefon Diggs. In the last three seasons, Davis is averaging 17.5 yards per reception, and nine of his 18 touchdowns have been from 20 yards or more.

He's been targeted at least five times in every game he's played except one this season, and his 19.7 yards per catch ranks second in the NFL entering Week 13. Now, he'll take on a Patriots pass defense that gave up 310 passing yards and three touchdowns to the Vikings last week. With all the attention focused on Diggs this week, look for Davis to get loose in the New England secondary and have the opportunity to make a couple of splash plays on TNF. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Patriots vs. Bills

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on Thursday Night Football. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.