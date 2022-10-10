The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are two of the most bitter rivals in the NFL and that AFC West battle will close out Week 5 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes has tilted the rivalry heavily in Kansas City's favor in recent years with the Chiefs winning seven of eight head-to-head matchups with Mahomes in the starting lineup. However, the Raiders will have some confidence coming off a win over the Broncos where they piled up 212 yards on the ground.

Josh Jacobs rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns while catching five passes for 31 yards to produce 37.5 points for NFL daily Fantasy players on DraftKings and 32.0 points on FanDuel. So should you be rostering Jacobs in your NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football this week, or are there better options in the NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders, be sure to see the NFL DFS advice, strategy and player projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Raiders

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins. The veteran receiver primarily filled a reserve role for the Dolphins and Eagles over the first five years of his career but he's been more heavily utilized in Las Vegas this season. His 17 catches for 273 yards over the first four weeks are already career-highs.

Hollins is second on the team in targets (25) behind only Davante Adams (47) and he's played at least 87% of the snaps in every game of the year. His 155 routes run are the eighth-most among NFL receivers and his five red-zone targets rank 14th. Now he'll take on a Chiefs defense that ranks 27th in the NFL in passing yards allowed and he should face a lot of single coverage with the Kansas City secondary focused on stopping Adams.

McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP hasn't just led the Chiefs to a winning record against the Raiders in his time as a starter, he's statistically dominated them. Mahomes has thrown for 2,546 yards and 22 touchdowns with only three interceptions in eight games against them and has also rushed for 134 yards and two scores.

Now in his sixth NFL season, Mahomes is once again putting up sensational numbers in 2022. He's completing a career-high 66.4% of his passes and has thrown for 1,106 yards while throwing for 11 touchdowns (tied for the league lead). His 82.3 QBR leads the league and after throwing a career-high 13 interceptions in 2021, he's only thrown two interceptions in 146 pass attempts this year. You can see the rest of McClure's NFL DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Raiders vs. Chiefs

