It will be a merry Christmas indeed for NFL fans with three games slated for Christmas Day. Chiefs vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET) is followed by Eagles vs. Giants (4:30 p.m. ET), with the day concluding with Ravens vs. 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. NFL DFS lineups figure to be loaded with playmakers like Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown as well as elite QBs such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. However, if you choose a more economical NFL DFS strategy at quarterback, then Raiders rookie Aidan O'Connell could find a way into Christmas Day NFL DFS contests.

None of the aforementioned big-name QBs had as many Fantasy points as O'Connell did last week with 248 yards and four touchdowns. In the season of giving, what could O'Connell offer daily Fantasy football managers for Christmas Day? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Monday on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Christmas Day NFL schedule and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Christmas Day

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Christmas Day is is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at $7,500 on DraftKings and $7,200 on FanDuel. The eight-time Pro Bowler had a quiet showing last week, but did tie a season-high with three red-zone targets. In his three prior games to last week, he had at least 81 receiving yards in each one. That includes a Week 12 matchup against the Raiders, who are his Monday opponent, as Kelce had six grabs for 91 yards.

That performance was just a continuation of Kelce's domination of the divisional rival, which dates back many years. He's had at least 90 yards or a touchdown in seven of his last nine games against the Raiders, including a four-TD performance just a year ago. Only four teams have given up more receptions to tight ends than Las Vegas this year, and over its last three games, the team has allowed an average of 10.3 targets, 7.7 receptions and 81.3 yards to the TE position.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Raiders receiver Davante Adams at $7,300 on DraftKings and $7,500 on FanDuel. Adams is coming off his second 100-yard game of the season with an 8-101-1 stat line last Thursday. He was also thrown to a dozen times in that game and now ranks fifth in the NFL with 140 targets.

Adams is averaging more targets, receptions and yards in the seven games O'Connell has started, compared to the seven games all other Raider QBs have started. He's also had recent success against the Chiefs, averaging 90 receiving yards with two total TDs across the three matchups since he joined Las Vegas. Meanwhile, over the last seven touchdowns that Kansas City has allowed, five of them have come through the air. The Chiefs have also allowed 212.8 passing yards over their last four contests -- their most allowed over any four-game stretch this season -- so they appear ripe for the picking for Adams. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Christmas Day

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Christmas Day, and which undervalued player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert with more than $2 million in winnings, and find out.