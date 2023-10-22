The top two total offenses will meet on Sunday Night Football as the Miami Dolphins visit the Philadelphia Eagles. These are also the two best rushing offenses, which daily Fantasy football managers should take note of when filling out NFL DFS lineups. Philadelphia relies on Jalen Hurts and D'Andre Swift to move the ball on the ground, while Miami counters with NFL touchdown leader Raheem Mostert. Of course, Eagles vs. Dolphins doesn't skimp on star-studded wideouts as well with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and A.J. Brown surely all to be popular NFL DFS picks.

However, both teams have injuries heading into Sunday Night Football, with Philly shorthanded at receiver and Miami still without RB De'Von Achane (knee). Those absences could provide opportunities for undervalued SNF DFS picks to make a name for themselves in primetime.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Dolphins

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. After 344 yards over his last two games, Hill continues his assault on the NFL record books. He's on pace for mind-boggling numbers of 119 receptions, 2,307 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns. That yardage would shatter the all-time single-season record by nearly 350 yards.

Hill can move further to those numbers against a suspect Philadelphia pass defense that's allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Hill leads the NFL with six receiving scores, and the Eagles have conveniently allowed the most touchdowns to opposing wideouts in 2023. The speedy wideout also has history in his favor for SNF as his one previous trip to Philadelphia saw him produce an 11-186-3 stat line in 2021.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. The two-time Pro Bowler has posted at least 127 receiving yards in four straight games with a pair of touchdowns over that stretch. Brown ranks fifth amongst all wide receivers in Fantasy points this season.

Brown hasn't found the endzone as much as last year, but that could change come Sunday. The Dolphins have been lit up by opposing WRs recently, allowing six touchdowns to wideouts over the last four weeks. Just last week, Adam Thielen scored the second-most points amongst WRs in PPR leagues with an 11-115-1 stat line against the Dolphins. Brown is an even bigger threat than Thielen, so you can see why McClure is high on him. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Dolphins vs. Eagles



