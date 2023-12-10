The Dallas Cowboys (9-3) are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) on Sunday Night Football in a meeting of two of the best teams in the NFL. The Cowboys offense has been virtually unstoppable as of late, scoring at least 30 points in each of their last four games with at least 40 points in four of their last six contests. The Eagles had their five-game winning streak snapped last week in a 42-19 loss to the 49ers after averaging 31 points per game over their winning stretch.

The NFL DFS player pool for Eagles vs. Cowboys is stacked with options like Jalen Hurts, D'Andre Swift, AJ Brown, Devonta Smith, Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb.

Top NFL DFS picks for Cowboys vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is QB2 in Fantasy football this season and has been one of the most consistent scorers given his rushing touchdown upside. He has 12 rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL and trailing only Raheem Mostert (14). Hurts has at least one rushing touchdown in four straight games, totaling six rushing scores over that span.

The fourth-year quarterback is more than a goal-line runner. Hurts is 11th in passing yards (2,995) and passing touchdowns (19) while posting the eighth-best QBR (61.4) for the Eagles this season. His 430 rushing yards are second among quarterbacks and he's scored at least 20 Fantasy football points in 10 of 12 games this year. Hurts likely has the highest floor in the NFL DFS player pool and his rushing touchdown upside makes him a strong option to feature in NFL DFS lineups.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson had six receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown last week against the Seahawks and has a touchdown in four of his last six games. The Eagles have struggled to contain tight ends this season, allowing an average of 5.8 receptions for 57 yards against opposing TEs with three total touchdowns over the last five games.

Ferguson had a huge performance against the Eagles earlier this season, posting seven receptions for 91 yards and a score. The 24-year-old is one of Dak Prescott's favorite targets this season, especially in the red zone. Ferguson is second in the NFL in red zone targets and third in receptions. With Dallas' offense scoring at least 40 points in four of its last six games, Ferguson is a strong option without breaking the bank for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday Night Football. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Cowboys vs. Eagles

