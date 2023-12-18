The Week 15 NFL schedule will conclude with the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET and both teams are desperate for a win. Tyler Lockett and DeVonta Smith aren't the top options in their respective passing attacks, but they're both among the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL. How much exposure should you have to Lockett and Smith, and who else in the NFL DFS player pool should you target? That question has gotten tougher with both quarterbacks -- Jalen Hurts (illness) and Geno Smith (groin) -- listed as questionable.

Seahawks rookie running back Zach Charbonnet has at least 10 touches in each of his last five games. However, Kenneth Walker III returned last week and out-touched Charbonnet 12-10, so can you trust either in your NFL DFS lineups for Seahawks vs. Eagles? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Seahawks on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

Top NFL DFS picks for Seahawks vs. Eagles

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football is Eagles receiver A.J. Brown. He averaged around 1,000 yards per season in three years with the Titans, but now he's blossomed into one of the league's top threats in Philly. He fell just four yards shy of 1,500 receiving yards last season, and he has a great chance to surpass that milestone this year as he enters Week 15 with a 90-1,258-7 receiving line for the season.

Whether or not Hurts can go, Brown is still well-positioned to explode for big numbers in this one. Seattle has allowed the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing WRs this season, and furthermore, Seattle has two key secondary members -- safety Jamal Adams (knee) and cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip) listed as questionable, giving Brown monster upside on MNF.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has five touchdown receptions in his last four games and is up to 51 catches for 864 yards and seven scores in 12 appearances this season.

In the last two weeks alone, Metcalf has had touchdowns of 73 yards, 31 yards, three yards and one yard, proving that he is a threat to get into the end zone from anywhere on the field. Now he'll match up with an Eagles defense that has surrendered 14 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in the last six weeks. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Eagles vs. Seahawks

