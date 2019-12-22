NFL DFS for Week 16, 2019: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks, lineups, strategy, stacks, advice

There's plenty of NFL news as Week 16 continues and NFL DFS players lock in their lineups. The Titans, fresh off watching the Texans clinch the division on Saturday, will reportedly be without all-world running back Derrick Henry, who's nursing a hamstring injury. Does that make backup Dion Lewis one of the top NFL DFS picks against the high-flying Saints? At Mile High, Lions running back Kerryon Johnson will reportedly return from a knee injury suffered in Week 7. Can you trust him against the Broncos when setting your NFL DFS strategy?

Which NFL DFS stacks can carry you to a big GPP win? Before setting your daily Fantasy football strategy for Week 16, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's won almost $2 million as a daily Fantasy pro, and his NFL DFS stacks, player pool, and strategy can help you make all the right calls this week.

McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure had eye-popping results during the 2018 NFL season, cashing in the top 5 percent of tournaments on FanDuel and DraftKings multiple times. His optimal lineups cashed as high as the top 0.1 percent on FanDuel and as high as the top 1 percent on DraftKings.

He's rolling through 2019 as well, including a strong 3x return on DraftKings in the Week 3 main slate. On Sunday of Week 5, his optimal lineup finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, with his four core players -- Deshaun Watson, Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey and Will Fuller -- combining for a whopping 196.34 points, enough to cash in tournaments by themselves. He followed that up by cashing his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups on Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football in Week 6 and then cashed everywhere on his SNF lineups yet again in Week 7.

He continued his roll with wins on both sites on the main slate, SNF and MNF in Week 8. He added 5x returns on his optimal lineups on both sites in Week 9 and cashed in main slate tournaments on both sites in Week 11. His Week 13 main slate lineups returned at least 10x on DraftKings and produced returns as high as 40x in higher-stakes tournaments. And in Week 15, all of his lineups cashed handily. Anybody who has been following him has seen huge returns.

Now, he has turned his attention to the Week 16 NFL DFS player pool and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 16

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Week 16 is Raiders running back DeAndre Washington at $5,600 on FanDuel and $4,000 on DraftKings. Lead back Josh Jacobs has already been ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving Washington to lead the backfield against the Chargers.

Two weeks ago against the Titans, Washington logged 14 carries for 53 yards and a score and added another 43 yards on six catches. Now, he faces a Chargers defense that was gashed for two touchdowns by Vikings running back Mike Boone last week. In recent games, the Chiefs went off for 130 yards and two rushing touchdowns against the Chargers, while Jacobs found the end zone against L.A. in Week 10. Lock in Washington as one of the top NFL DFS picks for Week 16.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy for Week 16 includes rostering Saints receiver Michael Thomas at $9,000 on FanDuel and $9,300 on DraftKings. Now only 11 receptions shy of breaking Marvin Harrison's single-season reception record, Thomas has been one of the steadiest NFL DFS picks all season long, as he's piled up 133 catches for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns.

Even with his price on the rise, Thomas has consistently returned value, including around 4x the past two weeks on DraftKings. Overall, he's been worth at least 3x on DraftKings eight times this season. McClure is looking for that trend to continue as Thomas takes on a banged-up Titans secondary that's missing corner Malcolm Butler (wrist) and could be without Adoree Jackson (foot).

How to set your Week 16 NFL DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers in Week 16 because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 16? And which player could put up tournament-winning numbers? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament and cash game lineups from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.