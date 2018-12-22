NFL DFS for Week 16: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

This is the final week of the regular season that NFL DFS players can rely on most starters seeing full-game action. And for that reason, there's a ton on the line on the major NFL DFS sites. DraftKings is hosting a $5M Main Event that awards $1M to first place, while FanDuel has a $1.1M Sunday Million. But even though most teams aren't resting starters for the playoffs yet, there are still plenty of factors to consider. Injuries have piled up across the league, some teams out of contention are turning to younger options, the weather outside is frightful, and breaking news like Josh Gordon's indefinite suspension can drastically alter your optimal NFL DFS strategy. That's why you'll want to check out the top Week 16 NFL DFS picks, lineups and advice from Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2M in his career.

For Week 16, we can tell you McClure is banking on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at $6,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP had no problem stepping back into the starting role after Carson Wentz (back) was ruled out last week. Foles completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 270 yards to lead Philly to a road win against the Rams.

Wentz won't play this weekend against Houston either, setting up Foles as a strong value pick in NFL DFS tournaments. The Texans have given up eye-popping yardage to quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing Baker Mayfield to throw for 397 in Week 13 and getting shredded by Andrew Luck for 399 in Week 14.

McClure's optimal Week 16 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Browns receiver Jarvis Landry at $6,300 on FanDuel and $6,200 on DraftKings.

After going through somewhat of a midseason slump, Landry has returned to prominence in Cleveland's offense. He caught six passes for 103 yards against the Texans in Week 13, hit pay dirt against the Panthers in Week 14, and though his numbers weren't as gaudy in Week 15, he still was targeted eight times.

Landry has tournament-winning upside this week against the Bengals, a team ranked near the bottom of the league in almost every major defensive statistical category, including defending the pass (29th). They've been absolutely torched this year by No. 1 receivers like Mike Evans (6-179-1) and Julio Jones (9-173), so lock in Landry as a top NFL DFS value pick and look for a huge return.

