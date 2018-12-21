NFL DFS for Week 16: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

NFL DFS players have several tough questions to answer before they lock in their Week 16 lineups. Rams running back Todd Gurley (knee) has been limited at practice this week, raising questions about his effectiveness and availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Even if he does play, is he a must-play or must-fade in NFL DFS lineups? On Saturday, Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is a game-time decision with an injured hip. Mike Williams went off for three touchdowns last week, but how should you approach the Chargers' receiving corps if Allen plays? And after Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage scampered for 123 yards and a touchdown last week, can you trust him against the Jaguars? Before you lock in any NFL DFS picks, check out the optimal NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure. He's made almost $2 million in his career as a DFS pro.

For Week 16, we can tell you McClure is banking on Eagles quarterback Nick Foles at $6,000 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP had no problem stepping back into the starting role after Carson Wentz (back) was ruled out last week. Foles completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 270 yards to lead Philly to a road win against the Rams.

Wentz won't play this weekend against Houston either, setting up Foles as a strong value pick in NFL DFS tournaments. The Texans have given up eye-popping yardage to quarterbacks in recent weeks, allowing Baker Mayfield to throw for 397 in Week 13 and getting shredded by Andrew Luck for 399 in Week 14.

McClure's optimal Week 16 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey ($9,300 on FanDuel, $8,800 on DraftKings).

The Carolina star has become one of the priciest options in NFL DFS tournaments and cash games. However, his level of involvement in the Panthers' offense continues to justify creating the cap space to fit him into your lineups.

McCaffrey's floor is as high as they come because he's going to be targeted early and often in the passing game. McCaffrey has at least four catches in every game but one this season and 94 receptions overall. But his NFL DFS value has taken a leap in the last eight weeks because he's become Carolina's primary option inside the red zone and is scoring touchdowns in bunches. After hitting pay dirt just once in the first six games, he's now been responsible for 13 touchdowns in the last eight outings.

With Carolia quarterback Cam Newton out with a shoulder injury this week, McCaffrey should be leaned on even more in the red zone. With the Panthers likely focused on getting the ball out of backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke's hands quickly, look for a week-winning day from McCaffrey.

