The 2023 NFL season officially gets underway when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday. Several prominent players will be available in the NFL DFS player pool including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Jared Goff, and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Should they be an integral part of your NFL DFS strategy? Or would it make more sense to build your optimal NFL DFS lineups around one of the top NFL DFS sleepers like Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, or Rashee Rice?

Should you build your Chiefs vs. Lions DFS lineups around a proven quarterback like Mahomes or Goff for the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game? Or should you build around a dominant wide receiver or tight end? Before locking in any NFL DFS lineups for Lions vs. Chiefs on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Lions

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The former USC Trojan has emerged as one of the top young wide receivers in the NFL today. In 2022, St. Brown was targeted 146 times, catching 106 passes for 1,161 yards and 6 touchdowns in 16 games. Kaylor expects that type of production to continue on Thursday.

"In a game that projects to be a bit of a shootout, St. Brown has the potential to have a massive fantasy impact. The 23-year-old is Jared Goff's top option in Detroit's passing attack, and is coming off a season where he averaged over 9 targets per game. If the Lions fall behind and are forced to play catch up, St. Brown could have a field day against Kansas City's average secondary," Kaylor told SportsLine

Kaylor is also targeting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in his Thursday NFL DFS picks. The reigning NFL MVP is hard to ignore in any fantasy football format, and looks primed for a highly productive night in the NFL season-opener. The Chiefs have a dynamic collection of wide receivers and the best tight end in football, Travis Kelce, giving Mahomes plenty of weapons to spread the ball around to.

Mahomes took home his second career NFL MVP award in 2022, completing 67.1% of his pass attempts for 5,250 yards, 41 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 105.2. More importantly, he carried the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title and third AFC Championship in the last four years. See who else Kaylor likes right here.

How to set Lions vs. Chiefs NFL DFS lineups, player pools

