We've already reached Week 7 of the 2022 NFL schedule and daily Fantasy football players are starting to dial in their NFL DFS strategies for tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. After suffering a thumb injury in the second half of a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers, Dak Prescott will return just in time for the Cowboys to take on the worst defense in the NFL on Sunday. The Lions rank 32nd in scoring defense and total defense, so Prescott could have upside for your Week 7 NFL DFS lineups.

However, he'll also carry risk after missing five games with an injury to his throwing hand and the Dallas offense has been 27th in the NFL without him. So should you take a chance on Prescott from the NFL DFS player pool? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Week 7 on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Now, Gibbs has turned his attention to Sunday and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 7

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($5,800 on DraftKings, $7,300 on FanDuel). The 41st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft began the year battling a knee injury and then played sparingly his first couple of weeks back. However, his role grew gradually in Seattle's offense and then he seized the opportunity when No. 1 running back Rashaad Penny suffered a broken leg.

Walker played in 58% of the snaps in Week 5 against the Saints and finished with 88 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He followed that up by playing 69% of the snaps last week in his first career start and finished with 21 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown as well as two catches for 13 yards. Now, he'll take on a Chargers defense allowing a staggering 5.6 yards per carry.

Gibbs is also eyeing Jets running back Breece Hall ($6,200 on DraftKings, $7,600 on FanDuel). The only rookie running back selected before Walker (36th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft had a clearer path to playing time and has seized control of the New York backfield after briefly splitting touches close to evenly with Michael Carter.

Hall has played at least 66% of the snaps, received at least 19 touches in the last three games, and has been one of the most productive backs the last two weeks. Hall has carried the ball 38 times for 213 yards and two scores while also catching four passes for 105 yards. Now, he'll match up with a Broncos defense that has given up an average of 25.0 points to lead running backs over the last three weeks. See the rest of Gibbs' NFL DFS helper here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 7

Gibbs also is calling for an underpriced running back you aren't even thinking about to score 20 or even 25 points on DraftKings and FanDuel. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is Jacob Gibbs putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Week 7? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a daily Fantasy expert who has been ranked as one of the most accurate in the nation, and find out.