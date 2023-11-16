The Thursday Night Football NFL DFS player pool will be stacked with elite options like Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase when the Ravens host the Bengals to kick off the Week 11 NFL schedule. In order to roster a majority of these players for NFL DFS lineups, daily Fantasy football players will need to save money elsewhere. Who are NFL DFS sleepers to seek out when forming an NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football?

Tee Higgins (hamstring) is expected to miss his second straight game on Thursday. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin had two receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown last week, while tight end Tanner Hudson had six receptions for 33 yards.

Top NFL DFS picks for Ravens vs. Bengals

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell. The 21-year-old has made the most of his opportunities over the last two weeks, averaging 14.3 yards per rush with 172 yards on 12 carries. He also had a 32-yard touchdown reception last week against the Browns. The undrafted rookie had his first NFL carry two weeks ago in the Ravens' 37-3 win and ended the game with 138 yards on nine carries.

Mitchell was rewarded with a career-high 24% snap count last week against the Browns. Justice Hill played 34 more snaps than Mitchell against Seattle the week before. Last week, Hill only played one more snap than Mitchell and on Thursday, there's reason to think Mitchell will continue his ascent as he could out-snap Hill. The young running back who had more than 3,000 total yards over his last two seasons at East Carolina still comes at a cheaper NFL DFS price point and the Bengals are allowing the third-most rushing yards (136.2) per game this season.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. The three-time Pro Bowler is as consistent as it comes for the Ravens' offense, recording at least 40 yards in eight of nine games this season. Andrews has 43 receptions on 59 targets for 521 yards this year, ranking second on the Ravens in all three statistics. He's Lamar Jackson's top option in the red zone, leading Baltimore with six touchdown receptions.

Andrews has some of his best performances against the Bengals. The 28-year-old is averaging 86.3 yards over his last three games against Cincinnati, scoring a touchdown in the last three contests. Andrews had five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown against the Bengals earlier in the season and Cincinnati is allowing the fourth-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends this year. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Bengals vs. Ravens

