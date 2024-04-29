For the second straight offseason, the Commanders are going through an overhaul. Last year, it was in ownership: Josh Harris buying the franchise from Daniel Snyder breathed new life into a fanbase yearning for change, but the good times didn't last long. Washington went 4-13, fired Ron Rivera and moved on from much of the front office, fully bringing the Snyder era to a close.

In his first full offseason in charge, Harris appointed Adam Peters as GM and Dan Quinn as head coach and allowed them to begin the second overhaul: the roster itself. Armed with the most cap space in the league, Washington has signed 22 free agents -- 19 of which were outside additions, three of which were re-signings. The remake continued in the NFL Draft, with Washington selecting nine players total and five in the top 100, and afterward, with a sizable undrafted free agent (UDFA) group.

Washington needed an infusion of talent, and Peters and Quinn hope to have delivered at several key spots while acknowledging there's a long way to go. Rome wasn't built in a day; a contender-worthy roster in Washington won't be built in an offseason.

With so many moving pieces over the past few weeks and again over the past few days, here's what Washington's roster and projected depth chart look like, and what's still to be done.

Italics indicate a rookie

Quarterback

Starter: Jayden Daniels

Backup: Marcus Mariota

Notable reserves: Jake Fromm, Jeff Driskel, Sam Hartman

Daniels holds the keys to this latest rebuild in the nation's capital. If he pans out and solves Washington's decades-old quarterback problem -- Mark Rypien from 1989-93 is the last quarterback to start four straight Week 1s -- it can be a massive first step toward sustained success. He doesn't have to do it all in his rookie year, of course, but a solid start would be encouraging. Behind him, Mariota is a veteran presence. Fromm, Driskel and UDFA Hartman could battle for end-of-roster or practice squad spots.

Running back

Starter(s): Austin Ekeler or Brian Robinson Jr.

Backup: Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Notable reserves: Jeremy McNichols, Austin Jones, Michael Wiley

The Commanders signed Ekeler hoping he bounces back from a down 2023, but he and Robinson Jr. will both see big roles. Robinson Jr. has improved vastly as a receiver and quietly went over 1,100 yards from scrimmage in 2023, emerging from what was expected to be a split backfield with Antonio Gibson. Rodriguez showed some flashes in limited time as a rookie.

Wide receiver

Starters: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Luke McCaffrey

Backups: Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Jamison Crowder

Notable reserves: Dax Milne, Kazmeir Allen, Mitchell Tinsley, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

In five NFL seasons, McLaurin has caught at least one pass from 11 different players. He's still gone over 1,000 yards in four of those five seasons. The Commanders hope Dotson, a 2022 first-round pick, can live up that draft capital after two up-and-down seasons. After that, there's not a lot. McCaffrey is a former quarterback who, in theory, should keep developing, but he also might have to see the field early. Brown has a lot of speed but hasn't produced much. Zaccheaus and Crowder are journeyman veterans.

Tight end

Starters: Ben Sinnott or Zach Ertz

Backups: John Bates, Cole Turner

Notable reserves: Armani Rogers, Colson Yankoff

Ertz has experience in Kliff Kingsbury's system from their time together in Arizona, but he's also a 33-year-old who asked to be released (and was) last year after Trey McBride usurped his role. Enter Sinnott, a second-round pick and the second-best tight end in CBS Sports' 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings. He's regarded as a solid blocker with good hands, and it wouldn't be surprising for him to be the top option at the position from the get-go.

Offensive line

Starters: Brandon Coleman or Cornelius Lucas (LT), Nick Allegretti (LG), Tyler Biadasz (C), Sam Cosmi (RG), Andrew Wylie (RT)

Backups: Michael Deiter (C/G), Ricky Stromberg (C), Chris Paul (G), Braeden Daniels (T/G)

Reserves: Trent Scott (T), Alex Akingbulu (T), Mason Brooks (G), Julian Good-Jones (G), David Nwaogwugwu (T)

The rotating door at quarterback gets the headlines in Washington, but the offensive line has experienced similar turnover year-in and year-out. This year's group will have at least three new starters in free-agent additions Biadasz and Allegretti and whomever steps in at left tackle. Coleman played guard and tackle in college, and entrusting a third-round rookie to protect Daniels' blindside is a big ask. Lucas has been with Washington since 2020, appearing in 62 games and starting 31. He could start at left tackle, at least to open the year, if Coleman isn't deemed quite ready.

Defensive line

Starters: Clelin Ferrell (DE), Daron Payne (DT), Jonathan Allen (DT), Dorance Armstrong (DE)

Backups: Jer'Zhan Newton (DT), Dante Fowler (DE), Efe Obada (DE), John Ridgeway (DT), Phidarian Mathis (DT), KJ Henry (DE), Andre Jones Jr. (DE)

Notable reserves: Javontae Jean-Baptiste (DE), Benning Potoa'e (DT), Joshua Pryor (DE), Norell Pollard (DT)

Though defensive tackle wasn't a need heading into the draft, the Commanders opted for best player available when selecting Newton in the second round. They had a first-round grade on the former Illinois star, and he should see significant playing time early. Armstrong and Fowler followed Quinn from Dallas, and Ferrell followed Peters from San Francisco.

Linebacker

Starters: Jamin Davis, Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu

Backups: Anthony Pittman, Mykal Walker, Jordan Magee

Notable reserve: Bo Bauer

Luvu and Wagner were the big signings this offseason, and Washington hopes they can help elevate Davis, an athletic former first-round pick who hasn't lived up to expectations. The Commanders just declined Davis' fifth-year option, but perhaps a new scheme and better supporting cast could help. Magee, a fifth-round pick out of Temple, is a good athlete who will learn behind Wagner and Luvu. Pittman is a special-teams standout.

Cornerback

Starters: Benjamin St. Juste (outside), Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (outside), Mike Sainristil (slot)

Backups: Quan Martin, Michael Davis, James Pierre, Christian Holmes

Notable reserves: Noah Igbinoghene, Chigozie Anusiem, A.J. Woods

This is an interesting group with a considerable amount of youth and upside, even after it struggled last year. St. Juste is a physical (sometimes too physical), lengthy corner who has had some good moments and some bad moments entering the final year of his rookie deal. Washington would love to see Forbes thrive in a new system after a disappointing rookie year. Sainristil will immediately get a lot of playing time; he had six interceptions for national-champion Michigan last year. Martin looked better at the tail end of his rookie season and can play slot cornerback, safety and even linebacker in sub-packages.

Safety

Starters: Jeremy Chinn, Percy Butler

Backups: Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Reaves, Dominique Hampton

Notable reserve: Tyler Owens, Ben Nikkel

Chinn finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 but has struggled with injuries recently. Butler (23) and Forrest (24) are both young players who have had their moments, while Reaves is a special-teams standout. All three ended last year on IR. Hampton, a sixth-round pick, will serve as a backup in all likelihood if the group stays healthy. Owens could be intriguing. An incredible athlete who was just outside the top 200 in our rankings, he reportedly signed for considerable money with Washington after going undrafted.

Specialists

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Punter/holder: Tress Way

Long snapper: Tyler Ott

Kick returner: TBD

Punt returner: Jamison Crowder

Free-agent signees McManus and Ott join longtime punter Way in the kicking battery. Kick return duties are pretty wide open, and it will be interesting to see how Washington approaches them considering they'll be a much bigger part of the game this season.

Areas to address