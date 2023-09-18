For the second straight year, the Week 2 NFL schedule will feature two Monday Night Football games. The Carolina Panthers will host the New Orleans Saints at 7:15 p.m. ET, while the Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both MNF games feature a young quarterback against an established veteran, with Bryce Petty and Derek Carr squaring off and Kenny Pickett taking on Deshaun Watson in the AFC North battle. Which of these quarterbacks should NFL DFS players include in NFL DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

Nick Chubb is the most expensive running back in the NFL DFS player pool after rushing for 106 yards next week. He'll be among the popular NFL DFS picks, so should you include him in your NFL DFS strategy or fade him in order to differentiate your lineup? Before locking in any NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy, and stacks from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

Top NFL DFS picks for Monday Night Football

One of McClure's top NFL DFS for Week 2 Monday Night Football is Saints receiver Chris Olave at $6,900 on DraftKings and $7,600 on FanDuel. Olave had eight receptions for 112 yards in a 16-15 victory over the Titans in Week 1. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft had 72 receptions for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.

The impact of Derek Carr at quarterback showed off right away, as Olave posted more yards in Week 1 than he did in 13 of his 14 games during his rookie season. He's the No. 1 option in offense and the Panthers allowed the 10th most passing yards last season. After a strong rookie season with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston as his quarterbacks, expect slate-breaking performances all season from Olave with Carr.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Steelers running back Najee Harris at $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,600 on FanDuel. You'd be hard-pressed to find positives from the Steelers' offense in their 30-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The Cleveland defense, however, should provide more favorable NFL DFS matchups than San Francisco. Harris was held to 31 rushing yards, but he averaged 5.2 yards per carry compared to backup running back Jaylen Warren, who was held to six yards on three rushes.

Harris out-snapped Warren, 33-25, which bodes well for Harris' usage against the Browns. The fact that the Steelers stuck with Harris indicates that he'll remain the RB1 against the Browns, who surrendered 4.7 yards per carry last season, the eighth-worst in the NFL. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football

