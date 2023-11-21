Thanksgiving and football. Many daily Fantasy football players can't imagine the fourth Thursday in November without the NFL to pair with a turkey leg. With the addition of a night game, it's an all-day affair with three NFL Thanksgiving games to kick off the Week 12 NFL schedule. The first game features the Packers at Lions at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Green Bay coming off a 23-20 win. The Lions had one of the biggest comeback victories of the season last week, scoring the final 17 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 31-26 win over the Bears.

Will these teams carry that momentum into a short week and put together stud performances for NFL DFS lineups? Detroit is averaging 30 points per game at home this season, so should daily Fantasy football players stack Lions such as David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown from the Thanksgiving NFL DFS player pool?

Top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving

Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb ($9,200 on both FanDuel and DraftKings) is one of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thanksgiving. Lamb is the WR1 in Fantasy football over the last four weeks as the focal part of a Cowboys offense that's averaging 37 points per game over its last four contests. The 24-year-old is averaging 10 receptions for 134.5 yards with five total touchdowns over those games.

Lamb has gone for more than 115 yards in four of his last five games and has at least one touchdown in back-to-back contests. He is second in the NFL in receiving yards (1,013) and sixth in receptions (74). Lamb finds himself in a favorable matchup against the Commanders, who have allowed 28.8 points per game over their last four matchups and a league-high 27.7 points per game this season. Washington has allowed the third-most passing yards (258.5 yards per game) and Lamb has been Dak Prescott's unquestioned top target all season. Lamb has 40 more targets than the next-highest Dallas receiver (Jake Ferguson, 55).

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,000 on DraftKings and $8,400 on FanDuel). The Lions selected Gibbs No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and after playing more than 50% of snaps only once over the first six weeks of the season, Gibbs has played at least 56% of snaps in the Lions' last four games.

Even with the return of David Montgomery from injury, Gibbs is still averaging 103.5 total yards with three touchdowns over the last two games the two have shared the snaps. Gibbs is averaging 130.5 total yards with five total touchdowns over his last four games with increased usage. The Lions play the Packers, who are allowing the seventh-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season, as Gibbs will likely receive another large workload in a shorter week. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thanksgiving

